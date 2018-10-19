See All Otolaryngologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. John Gilchrist, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Gilchrist, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Gilchrist works at Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates
    3824 S Boulevard Ste 160, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 253-2209
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Community Hospital
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 19, 2018
    Dr. Gilchrist took care of me last minute yesterday after my PCP diagnosed me with an abscess on my throat. He got me in quick and treated me for it. Great gentleman...very friendly and comforting. I haven't had much need for an ENT doc in the past but will seek him should I need one in the future.
    Randy in Oklahoma City, OK — Oct 19, 2018
    About Dr. John Gilchrist, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • U Okla Med Ctr
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
