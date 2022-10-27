See All Neurosurgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. John Gilbert, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Gilbert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gilbert works at Spine And Brain Neurosurgical Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine and Brain Neurosurgical Care Pllc
    Spine and Brain Neurosurgical Care Pllc
3256 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY 40517
(859) 971-0014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Gilbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720051501
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
