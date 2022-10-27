Overview

Dr. John Gilbert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gilbert works at Spine And Brain Neurosurgical Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.