Dr. John Gilbert, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Gilbert works at Michael Hartman Orthopaedic Spine Surgery in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Granger, IN and Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.