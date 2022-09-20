Dr. John Gibbons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gibbons, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gibbons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation100 Trich Dr Ste 2, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-8657Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Southwestern Pennsylvania Orthopedic Associates P.c.5000 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 240, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 225-8657
-
3
South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Assocs363 Vanadium Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 276-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- Advanced Surgical Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Hip replacement-all good!!
About Dr. John Gibbons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbons has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.