Dr. John Giannakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Giannakis, MD
Overview
Dr. John Giannakis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Sciences Center
Dr. Giannakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwoods Urology Associates135 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 805-3802Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giannakis?
Over the past 30+ years,we have seen Dr G and consider him among the top focused doctors. He has treated prostate cancer, kidney stones, bladder infections, and incontinence over the years. He was instrumental in catching cancer thruout the system with a CT scan. He is observant and direct with his treatment and diagnosis. Love this doctor.
About Dr. John Giannakis, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1063472470
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giannakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giannakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giannakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giannakis works at
Dr. Giannakis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giannakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.