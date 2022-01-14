Dr. Gianis Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gianis Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Gianis Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.
Summit Urological Associates475 Springfield Ave Ste 110, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-8854
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to see him for an enlarged prostate and he was very thorough, knowledgeable and understanding….and I am definitely a difficult patient. Had to go through multiple tests and he was very responsive and kept me informed. His staff is top shelf. I can’t recommend him highly enough.
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467492678
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
