Dr. John Gianino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Gianino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Locations
Truman Medical Center2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Gianino, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1447223607
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Luke's Med Ctr
- University Of Missouri Kansas City
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gianino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gianino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gianino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gianino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gianino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gianino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gianino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.