Dr. John German, MD
Dr. John German, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088
Adirondack Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. German performed C4/C5 disc replacement surgery and it was a perfect success! This man changed my life! I was in so much pain beforehand and I woke up from the surgery pain free. Even the recovery was easy. He went in through the front of my neck and you can't even see a scar. I had this surgery 3 years ago and I'm still pain free.
About Dr. John German, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598787905
Education & Certifications
- Iniversity Of Tennessee-Medical College
- State University Of New York (SUNY) At Buffalo
- University Of New Mexico School Of Medicine-Health Science Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. German has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. German accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. German has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. German works at
Dr. German has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Spinal Cord Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. German on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. German. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. German.
