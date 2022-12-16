Dr. John Georgy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georgy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Georgy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Georgy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Antigua School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Georgy works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute301 Professional View Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 720-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Georgy?
Dr. Georgy was very professional yet I felt as if I was with an old friend which calmed me & left me feeling that he is genuine & cares about his patients. I never felt rushed & he really listened which is so important, I never felt rushed or awkward. SO HAPPY he was recommended to me.
About Dr. John Georgy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1972921948
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra School of Medicine/Northwell Health System
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - Montefiore Medical Center
- Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
- American University of Antigua School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgy works at
Dr. Georgy speaks Arabic and Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.