Dr. John George, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John George, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. George works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Claxton, GA, Reidsville, GA, Baxley, GA and Darien, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Orthopedic Center
    210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 644-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Optim Orthopedics
    209 N River St, Claxton, GA 30417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 739-3275
  3. 3
    Optim Medical Center-Tattnall
    247a S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 557-8990
  4. 4
    Optim Orthopedics-Baxley
    110 E Tollison St, Baxley, GA 31513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 367-5486
  5. 5
    Optim Health System - Reidsville
    247 S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 629-7772
  6. 6
    Optim Orthopedics ? Darien
    1101 North Way, Darien, GA 31305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 437-3266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr George performed 3 surgeries on me. Both rotator cuffs were torn for 10 years. Dr George figured out my problems when no one else did. He also performed a total left knee replacement. My knee was in horrible shape. The MRI didn't tell the whole horrible story! I recovered so well from all of the 3 surgeries even though I was in my 60s and the areas were in horrible shape. Dr George is the best joint surgeon, in my opinion. He is laid back, listens, gives good feed back and he cares.
    Patricia A Williams — Nov 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John George, MD
    About Dr. John George, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891766978
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Eng/Bapt
    Residency
    • New York
    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
