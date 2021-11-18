Overview

Dr. John George, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. George works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Claxton, GA, Reidsville, GA, Baxley, GA and Darien, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.