Dr. Gelinas Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gelinas Jr, MD
Dr. John Gelinas Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Family Study Center Inc.57 North St Ste 419, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 778-2020
The doctor is a great and knowledgable man. I've seen him for 10 years now, and he's one of the nicest and caring individuals I've ever got to know. He's very normal, and will listen to you. His office staff are great as well. I went to about half dozen doctors before him and he was the only one able to handle the complexity of my case.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelinas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelinas Jr.
