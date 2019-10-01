See All Urologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. John Gearhart, MD

Urology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. John Gearhart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Gearhart works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center Pediatric Sleep Clinic
    200 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287
    The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    1800 Orleans St Ste 7304, Baltimore, MD 21287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 01, 2019
    Dr Gearhart has been a total lifesaver for our family. When my child was born the urologist in Richmond told us my child has epispadias but could not give any answers until our six week appointment and to look it up on Google. Thankful that I googled and found him. I made an appointment when my child was three days old met him with my baby at a six week appointment and never looked back. He did a penile surgery which makes my child look far more normal than we could have even hoped and Dr Gearhart is always there with a good joke and a warm understanding heart. He might be unconventional but he is very conservative and cautious when it comes to surgeries and ensures everything is done to his specifics. If anyone was to work on my children, I'd want someone like him. Thank you Dr. Gearhart for your continued care.
    Krista — Oct 01, 2019
    About Dr. John Gearhart, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1396782686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Board Certifications
    Urology
