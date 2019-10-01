Dr. John Gearhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gearhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gearhart, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gearhart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Gearhart works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5358
Johns Hopkins Children's Center Pediatric Sleep Clinic200 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5358
The Johns Hopkins Hospital1800 Orleans St Ste 7304, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5358
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gearhart has been a total lifesaver for our family. When my child was born the urologist in Richmond told us my child has epispadias but could not give any answers until our six week appointment and to look it up on Google. Thankful that I googled and found him. I made an appointment when my child was three days old met him with my baby at a six week appointment and never looked back. He did a penile surgery which makes my child look far more normal than we could have even hoped and Dr Gearhart is always there with a good joke and a warm understanding heart. He might be unconventional but he is very conservative and cautious when it comes to surgeries and ensures everything is done to his specifics. If anyone was to work on my children, I'd want someone like him. Thank you Dr. Gearhart for your continued care.
About Dr. John Gearhart, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gearhart works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gearhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gearhart.
