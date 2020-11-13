Dr. John Gay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gay, DO
Overview
Dr. John Gay, DO is a Dermatologist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gay works at
Locations
-
1
Knxvll Ped Assocs Fthll Ped Ctr232 ASSOCIATES BLVD, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 238-6450
-
2
Montgomery Regional Medical Center3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gay?
VERY understanding and caring Dr. I would highly recommend him and his nurses and staff to anyone.
About Dr. John Gay, DO
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1912318544
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gay works at
Dr. Gay has seen patients for Hair Loss, Folliculitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.