Dr. John Gay, DO

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Gay, DO is a Dermatologist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gay works at Knxvll Ped Assocs Fthll Ped Ctr in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Folliculitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Knxvll Ped Assocs Fthll Ped Ctr
    232 ASSOCIATES BLVD, Alcoa, TN 37701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 238-6450
    Montgomery Regional Medical Center
    3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Folliculitis
Birthmark
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2020
    VERY understanding and caring Dr. I would highly recommend him and his nurses and staff to anyone.
    About Dr. John Gay, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912318544
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

