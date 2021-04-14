See All Vascular Surgeons in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. John Gaughen Jr, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Gaughen Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Gaughen Jr works at CMG Neurology Center | Tate Spring Road Lynchburg in Lynchburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CMG Neurology Center | Tate Spring Road Lynchburg
    2025 TATE SPRINGS RD, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 200-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2021
    THE BEST DOCTOR AND STAFF EVER ?
    MJohnson Mechanicsville VA — Apr 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Gaughen Jr, MD
    About Dr. John Gaughen Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942418660
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Internship
    • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gaughen Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaughen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaughen Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaughen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaughen Jr works at CMG Neurology Center | Tate Spring Road Lynchburg in Lynchburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gaughen Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaughen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaughen Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaughen Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaughen Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

