Dr. John Gaughen Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gaughen Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Gaughen Jr works at
Locations
CMG Neurology Center | Tate Spring Road Lynchburg2025 TATE SPRINGS RD, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST DOCTOR AND STAFF EVER ?
About Dr. John Gaughen Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942418660
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
