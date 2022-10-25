See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mooresville, NC
Dr. John Gatlin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (19)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Gatlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gatlin works at Lake Norman Internal Medicine in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Healthcare PA
    548 Williamson Rd Ste 6, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 660-5520
    Champaign Dental Group
    128 Medical Park Rd Ste B, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 235-1827
    Julie Schopps MD
    129 Sherlock Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 838-8245
    Piedmont Healthcare PA
    125 Days Inn Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 660-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Very personable and takes time in evaluation.
    Exceptional physician — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. John Gatlin, MD

    Internal Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English
    1912999434
    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
