Dr. John Garry, MD
Dr. John Garry, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
William L. Carveth M.d.6121 N Thesta St Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 440-0283
Fresno Heart Hospital LLC15 E Audubon Dr, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-8205
Fresno Surgical Center6125 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 431-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I'm a 40 year old man and I have had issues since I was 29..Dr. Garry has performed two surgeries, aside from Dr. Garry being one of the best, he is also a great person. He really does care about his patients, Dr. Garry saved my life. Dr. Garry is ethical, assertive, compassionate, polite intelligent, a true professional. He is a little older now, so I hope I never need another surgery but if I do, I pray he is still in the field. "Lord, bless this man for many years." He truly is doing God's work.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
