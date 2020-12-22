Overview

Dr. John Garner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garner works at Senior Health Center in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.