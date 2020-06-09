Dr. John Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Garner, MD
Overview
Dr. John Garner, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology3800 S National Ave Ste 400, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garner performed a catheter ablation for atrial flutter. The procedure went perfectly, the flutter is gone, and I found Dr Garner to be a knowledgeable and caring professional who explained everything very thoroughly and listened to my concerns. I read some reviews that said Dr Garner was rude but I think he has a great personality and bedside manner that put me at ease. I actually did not meet Dr Garner until the surgery, I had been seeing his very capable NP Emily Ghazarian, who had thoroughly explained the procedure and made me very confident in Dr. Garner's ability. I would highly recommend Dr. Garner.
About Dr. John Garner, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093861601
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
