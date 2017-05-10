Overview

Dr. John Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Garcia works at Bakersfield Surgical Associates in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.