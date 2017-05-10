Dr. John Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. John Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
Bakersfield Surgical Associates8311 Brimhall Rd Ste 1901 Bldg 1900, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 638-0601
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia is a wonderful person and very skilled surgeon. He cares about his patients and will take the time to make sure you get the best care possible. He is the type of doctor you trust going into surgery with, as scary as it is he has made the experience as seamless and comfortable as possible for me. Highly recommend for any of your general surgery needs, I can't say enough good things!
About Dr. John Garcia, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
