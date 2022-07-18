Overview

Dr. John Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Los Alamos Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Christus St Vincent Orthpdc NM in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.