Dr. John Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. John Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Los Alamos Medical Center.
Locations
Christus St Vincent Orthpdc NM2968 Rodeo Park Dr W Ste 150, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-5014
Christus St. Vincent Physicians Medical Center2990 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 428-5400
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-5014MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Santa Fe Medical Center4801 Beckner Rd Ste 1650, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 772-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia is now in private practice near Presbyterian Hospital, Santa Fe NM. I recently had outpatient surgery on my knee. Dr. Garcia fully explained my condition and prognosis for after surgery. I’m not sure how the other reviewer had a bad experience. (maybe it was her). I went to Dr. Garcia because of all the rave reviews from my family and friends whom he’s also treated and operated on. He was very patient and kind. Everything went as expected. I am very pleased with my results. Thank you Dr. Garcia. You are wonderful!
About Dr. John Garcia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
