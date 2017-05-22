See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. John Garbaciak, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Garbaciak, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Garbaciak, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University of Illinois and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Garbaciak works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Women's Health
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 720, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Dysostosis Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Garbaciak?

May 22, 2017
Dr.Garbaciak is an amazing doctor. He monitored our last pregnancy. We were really concerned and worried about the health of our last baby due to the fact that our last baby born was born with a cleft lip and palate. Dr. Garbaciak was on Q with our new babies health. We had sit down discussions with him throughout our pregnancy, he was thoughtful, concerned, and overall just a nice man. I would highly recommend him to any family. Thankyou Dr.Garbaciack!:)
Angela Ruiz in Phoenix, AZ — May 22, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Garbaciak, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Garbaciak, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garbaciak to family and friends

Dr. Garbaciak's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Garbaciak

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Garbaciak, MD.

About Dr. John Garbaciak, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1811994726
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Il Masonic Med Center|IL Masonic Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University of Illinois
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Garbaciak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbaciak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garbaciak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garbaciak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garbaciak works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Garbaciak’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbaciak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbaciak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbaciak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbaciak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.