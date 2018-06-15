Dr. John Ganser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ganser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ganser, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ganser works at
Locations
-
1
Saints Office645 N Arlington Ave Ste 525, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 323-7500
-
2
Pringle Office75 Pringle Way Ste 1002, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganser?
I came to the emergency room at Renown South Meadows early Saturday Am June 9 for a very painful incarcerated hernia. I was admitted at 10:00 AM and very lucky for my Dr. Ganser was the surgeon on call! I was operated on at 2:00 PM and home the next day at 10:00 AM. My personal physician told me he was the best and if any doctor was goin to cut on his belly it would be Dr. Ganser! Definitely the best of the best!
About Dr. John Ganser, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437187861
Education & Certifications
- Birmingham Heartlands Hospital
- Oreg Health Science University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Reno
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganser works at
Dr. Ganser speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.