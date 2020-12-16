Overview

Dr. John Galle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Galle works at Central Connecticut Cardiologists in Hartford, CT with other offices in Weatogue, CT and Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.