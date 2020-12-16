Dr. John Galle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Galle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Galle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Galle works at
Locations
1
Central Connecticut Cardiologists LLC19 Woodland St Ste 35, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 741-6678Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Central Connecticut Cardiologists381 Hopmeadow St Ste 304, Weatogue, CT 06089 Directions (860) 651-4358
3
Enfield Office7 Elm St Ste 201, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-6678
4
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4202
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was treated by Dr. Galle when she had a massive heart attack. His care was exceptional. I would highly recommend Dr. Galle for any cardiac care that is needed.
About Dr. John Galle, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1992798466
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galle has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Galle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galle.
