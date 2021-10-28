Dr. John Galla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Galla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Galla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Galla works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates3715 Dauphin St Ste 4400, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797
-
2
Cardiology Associates1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 607-9797
-
3
Cardiology Associates6701 Airport Blvd Ste D330, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (800) 842-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galla?
Heart attack victim that was well treated by Dr. Galla and staff at Spring Hill hospital
About Dr. John Galla, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881743607
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galla works at
Dr. Galla has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Galla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.