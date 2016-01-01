See All Pediatricians in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. John Galaznik, MD

Pediatrics
49 years of experience
Dr. John Galaznik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Galaznik works at UA Student Health Center in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Health Service Phrmcy
    University Health Service Phrmcy
750 Peter Bryce Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 348-6262

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Galaznik, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447288998
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galaznik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galaznik works at UA Student Health Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Galaznik’s profile.

    Dr. Galaznik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galaznik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galaznik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galaznik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

