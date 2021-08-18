Dr. John Galasso, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Galasso, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Galasso, PHD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois at Chicago
Dr. Galasso works at
Locations
Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Des Plaines2454 E Dempster St Ste 400, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 299-0700Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Integrity Anesthesia Management LLC3100 Ogden Ave, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 505-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is one great Dr. Does a fine job. Thank you for letting us reviewing, this Dr. Amr
About Dr. John Galasso, PHD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Loyola University Med Center
- Evanston Hospital
