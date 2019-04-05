Dr. John Gaffney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gaffney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Gaffney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL3A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was recommended to Dr. Gaffney by our family physician when my daughter injured her ankle. She had a bad sprain and displaced fracture. We were able to schedule an appointment for an evaluation, and Dr. Gaffney was very thorough and explained the injury and followup care. Would recommend Dr. Gaffney.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gaffney has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffney.
