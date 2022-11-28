Dr. John Gachiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gachiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gachiani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Gachiani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Gachiani works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Brain and Spine Center1111 6th Ave Ste B1, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 358-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gachiani?
I met Dr. Gachiani March of 2016 when my daughter was born. He performed a vp shunt placement on her she was only 2days old,due to her having severe hydrocephalus. He is the reason I believe she lived a long life because of his Amazing work. Patricia never had issues with the shunt. Unfortunately My baby girl since than has passed away. Patricia Kim Smith. Her life expectancy was told was 1 year due to multiple severe health complications, but thanks to Dr. John Gachiani from the help of you and your great staff she lived to be 5 1/2 years old. Just realized he is no longer here in Des Moines, Iowa. God Bless you and keep doing your Amazing work.
About Dr. John Gachiani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Swahili
- 1619167954
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Dartmouth College
- Pennsylvania State University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gachiani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gachiani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gachiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gachiani works at
Dr. Gachiani has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gachiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gachiani speaks Swahili.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gachiani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gachiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gachiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gachiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.