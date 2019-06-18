Dr. John Fuselier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuselier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fuselier, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fuselier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050
Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital4600 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down best doctor in Lafayette. Such an amazing doctor & Has the sweetest heart. Being 15 and pregnant he made it the best possible experience while pregnant & he really took care of me when I was delivering. He’s a doctor that loves what he does and loves his patients. His staff is amazing too it’s like your family.
About Dr. John Fuselier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
