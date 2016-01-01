Dr. John Fullerton is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fullerton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fullerton
Overview
Dr. John Fullerton is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Hampton Health, Ltd. - Main Office1700 California St Ste 470, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 202-9990Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hampton Health, Ltd. - San Rafael Office515 Northgate Dr Apt 101, San Rafael, CA 94903 Directions (415) 491-4571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Fullerton
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center Formerly Pacific Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- College Of William & Mary
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Fullerton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fullerton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fullerton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fullerton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fullerton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fullerton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fullerton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.