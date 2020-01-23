Dr. John Fulkerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulkerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fulkerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Fulkerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
Hartford85 Seymour St Ste 607, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-8256
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford1111 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-3210
Yale Orthopedic Surgery67 Masonic Ave # 1, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 785-2579
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fulkerson has performed multiple procedures on me over that past 10 years, including knee surgery and Rotator Cuff surgery on both shoulders (the left shoulder most recently in Sept 2019). The results for each has been excellent. I am very active and run, exercise, ski and swim often with no pain and full use of each joint/limb. He is easy to talk to, explains things clearly and I highly recommend him for similar medical needs.
About Dr. John Fulkerson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spl Surg Hosp
- Yale Med Ctr
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Williams College
- Orthopedic Surgery
