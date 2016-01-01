Overview

Dr. John Frontera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Frontera works at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.