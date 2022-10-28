Dr. John Froelich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Froelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Froelich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Froelich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Froelich works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center PC660 Golden Ridge Rd Ste 250, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center PC1060 Plaza Dr Ste 200, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 233-1223
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Froelich today for a thumb injury. After X-rays and consult a steroid injection was considered, but he advised to simply try a splint for 2-3 weeks, then see how the symptoms were. He took time, explained things very well and I appreciated his advice and care. I would highly recommend Dr. Froelich.
About Dr. John Froelich, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Froelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Froelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.