Dr. John Froelich, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (140)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Froelich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Froelich works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN with other offices in Golden, CO and Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511
  2. 2
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center PC
    660 Golden Ridge Rd Ste 250, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center PC
    1060 Plaza Dr Ste 200, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I saw Dr. Froelich today for a thumb injury. After X-rays and consult a steroid injection was considered, but he advised to simply try a splint for 2-3 weeks, then see how the symptoms were. He took time, explained things very well and I appreciated his advice and care. I would highly recommend Dr. Froelich.
    Scott Whatley — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Froelich, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225241003
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Froelich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Froelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Froelich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Froelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Froelich has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Froelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Froelich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Froelich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Froelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Froelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

