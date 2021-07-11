Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Fritz, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Fritz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with East Orange General Hospital
Dr. Fritz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bernard D Gorkowitz DDS PA114 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-2323
- 2 254 Walnut St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 465-1717
-
3
Kbf Foot & Ankle Surgeons PA328 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions (609) 298-1430
-
4
Pen Physical Therapy & Rehab Services P.c.1450 Parkside Ave Ste 26, Ewing, NJ 08638 Directions (609) 883-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritz?
My Husband went to see Dr. Fritz, What a wonderful experience, Dr. Fritz listened to all our questions, and we had a plan, Our son got his orthotics from Dr. Fritz as well. Wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. John Fritz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Portuguese
- 1588691430
Education & Certifications
- East Orange General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz speaks Portuguese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.