Dr. John Fritz, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (14)
Overview

Dr. John Fritz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with East Orange General Hospital

Dr. Fritz works at Bernard D Gorkowitz DDS PA in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ, Bordentown, NJ and Ewing, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Bernard D Gorkowitz DDS PA
    114 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 994-2323
  2. 2
    254 Walnut St, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 465-1717
  3. 3
    Kbf Foot & Ankle Surgeons PA
    328 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 298-1430
  4. 4
    Pen Physical Therapy & Rehab Services P.c.
    1450 Parkside Ave Ste 26, Ewing, NJ 08638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 883-5500

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2021
    My Husband went to see Dr. Fritz, What a wonderful experience, Dr. Fritz listened to all our questions, and we had a plan, Our son got his orthotics from Dr. Fritz as well. Wonderful bedside manner.
    Gini Dibblee — Jul 11, 2021
    About Dr. John Fritz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1588691430
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Orange General Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

