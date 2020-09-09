Dr. John Frisbee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frisbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Frisbee, MD
Overview
Dr. John Frisbee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bogalusa, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHERN IL UNIV SCH OF MED|Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Eye Surgery Center of Louisiana409 Avenue F, Bogalusa, LA 70427 Directions (985) 205-3309
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frisbee is the best
About Dr. John Frisbee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437358868
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- State University Of New York
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
