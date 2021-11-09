Overview

Dr. John Friel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Friel works at Innovative Surgical Care in Brockton, MA with other offices in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.