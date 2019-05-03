Dr. John Fricker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fricker, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Fricker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fricker works at
Locations
Wound Care Center & Hyperbaric Medicine279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 108, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 309-2525
Frankfort Foot Clinic5 Physicians Park Ste 3, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 208-1484
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
A great Dr. and I felt like he really cared about my problem. I would recommend him anytime! Phyllis Pack I am a patient
About Dr. John Fricker, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
