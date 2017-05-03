See All General Dentists in Woodstock, GA
Dr. John Freemon, DMD

Dentistry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Freemon, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Georgia.

Dr. Freemon works at John Freemon DMD in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Freemon DMD
    209 CREEKSTONE RDG, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 269-6109
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2017
    My friend recommemded Dr. Freemon to me to repair two broken teeth. I really really really don't like going to the dentist, but I have to say that Dr. Freemon is the gentlest dentist and has the most amazing staff in the world! He and his staff are nonjudgmental, kind, friendly, and expedient. I recommend him without hesitation!!!!!
    Joyce W. in Woodstock, GA — May 03, 2017
    About Dr. John Freemon, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255442836
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Freemon, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freemon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freemon works at John Freemon DMD in Woodstock, GA. View the full address on Dr. Freemon’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Freemon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freemon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freemon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freemon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

