Dr. John Freeman, MD

Urology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Freeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles Co-U Southern Calif

Dr. Freeman works at Urology Nevada in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Nevada
    Urology Nevada
10745 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Lassen Medical Center
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola
  • Humboldt General Hospital
  • Northern Nevada Medical Center
  • Plumas District Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Tahoe Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 30, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Freeman was excellent. While this is not my favorite visit, Dr. Freeman makes it as comfortable as possible. He was as patient and as thorough as possible. He took the time to review all of my lab work. He even made my wife (a physician herself) feel confident and satisfied that I was receiving great care. In fact, he even took the time to recommend an internist. I will be back.
    — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. John Freeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922199041
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Co-U Southern Calif
    Fellowship

