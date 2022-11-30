Dr. John Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Freeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles Co-U Southern Calif
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
Urology Nevada10745 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 850-6500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Plumas District Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Freeman was excellent. While this is not my favorite visit, Dr. Freeman makes it as comfortable as possible. He was as patient and as thorough as possible. He took the time to review all of my lab work. He even made my wife (a physician herself) feel confident and satisfied that I was receiving great care. In fact, he even took the time to recommend an internist. I will be back.
About Dr. John Freeman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1922199041
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Co-U Southern Calif
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.