Dr. John Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
-
1
USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 250, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 778-0534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
Dr. Freeman saved my life. He diagnosed cancer in me after two other doctors missed it. He called those doctors in my defense and told them it was unacceptable that they didn't catch it. That's their job!!! He is so caring and he treats all patients like family. He's a good listener and very patient. You won't find a better doctor than John Freeman! He is absolutely the best!!!! I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. John Freeman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669415147
Education & Certifications
- U Fla Coll Med|Washington Hospital Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Freeman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.