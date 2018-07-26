Overview

Dr. John Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.



Dr. Freeman works at USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.