Dr. John Frederick, MD
Overview
Dr. John Frederick, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
Augusta Vascular Center3624J Dewey Cir Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 388-5763
Augusta Vascular Center - 13th Street630 13th St Ste 250, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 528-1124Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Frederick, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932303815
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
