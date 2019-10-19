See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Charlotte, NC
Dr. John Frederick, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. John Frederick, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Frederick works at Sanger Heart And Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Sanger Heart And Vascular Institute
    1237 Harding Pl Bldg 1, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 373-0212
    Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Associates, P.C.
    2222 N Nevada Ave # 5011, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Aneurysm

Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2019
    Dr Frederick saved my life. I had a hole and infection in my heart that caused a stroke. He managed to save me without knowing what he was going to find when he went in.
    Jamie — Oct 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Frederick, MD
    About Dr. John Frederick, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841347937
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
