Dr. John Frederick, MD
Overview
Dr. John Frederick, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.
Locations
Sanger Heart And Vascular Institute1237 Harding Pl Bldg 1, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Associates, P.C.2222 N Nevada Ave # 5011, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frederick saved my life. I had a hole and infection in my heart that caused a stroke. He managed to save me without knowing what he was going to find when he went in.
About Dr. John Frederick, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841347937
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
