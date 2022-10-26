Dr. John Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Frederick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Frederick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
Mark R Mcclung MD PC1200 5th Ave Ste 2010, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 778-5584
- 2 3130 E Madison St Ste 203B, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 778-5584
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frederick is my favorite psychiatrist. I feel that he is actually interested in me as a person and has served as a voice of reason in my life. I realize he is making conversation to assess the status of my condition, but it feels like he cares. He is clearly very intelligent and experienced, and I trust that I am in good hands. He has given more thought to my situation to find the right medication while balancing my needs with the impacts to my other physical conditions. It is very difficult for me to arrive at this level of comfort with a doctor. I am prone to anxiety and worry endlessly about making poor decisions. I have seen many doctors and felt dissatisfied until I found Dr. Frederick. Confidence in your doctor is so important. He is the best.
About Dr. John Frederick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790828911
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.