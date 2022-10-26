See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. John Frederick, MD

Psychiatry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Frederick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Frederick works at Mark R Mcclung MD PC in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark R Mcclung MD PC
    1200 5th Ave Ste 2010, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 778-5584
  2. 2
    3130 E Madison St Ste 203B, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 778-5584

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Frederick is my favorite psychiatrist. I feel that he is actually interested in me as a person and has served as a voice of reason in my life. I realize he is making conversation to assess the status of my condition, but it feels like he cares. He is clearly very intelligent and experienced, and I trust that I am in good hands. He has given more thought to my situation to find the right medication while balancing my needs with the impacts to my other physical conditions. It is very difficult for me to arrive at this level of comfort with a doctor. I am prone to anxiety and worry endlessly about making poor decisions. I have seen many doctors and felt dissatisfied until I found Dr. Frederick. Confidence in your doctor is so important. He is the best.
    Happy Patient — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Frederick, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790828911
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frederick works at Mark R Mcclung MD PC in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Frederick’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

