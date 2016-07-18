Overview

Dr. John Frazone, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Frazone works at Advanced Dermatology PC in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.