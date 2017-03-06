Overview

Dr. John Frankeny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Frankeny works at Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.