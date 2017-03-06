Dr. John Frankeny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankeny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Frankeny, MD
Overview
Dr. John Frankeny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Frankeny works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania3399 Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-5530
-
2
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania450 Powers Ave Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 761-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I know he's retired from seeing patients, but I'd give anything to have him come back and fix a few problems for me. I trust him with my life. He can solve any problem. When I go into the OR with him, I'm fine. I know the problem will be resolved and I will come out alive. He has my trust. Something I don't just give to anyone.
About Dr. John Frankeny, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1194722199
Education & Certifications
- Pa State U
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
