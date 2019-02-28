See All Psychiatrists in Independence, MO
Overview

Dr. John Francis, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, MO. 

Dr. Francis works at Kansas City Psychiatric & Psychological Services in Independence, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Psychiatric and Psychological Services LLC
    4731 S Cochise Dr Ste 206, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 373-6433
  2. 2
    Swope Health Services
    3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 923-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Feb 28, 2019
    Dr Francis and staff always treat their clients respectfully and are quite friendly to deal with both in the office and during counseling sessions.
    kansas city, MO — Feb 28, 2019
    About Dr. John Francis, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1821193228
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.