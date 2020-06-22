Dr. John Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Francis, MD
Dr. John Francis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Unity Surgical Center1345 Unity Pl Ste 235, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (800) 553-2458
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
healed up nicely. Dr francis makes you feel safe in his care. almost 1 year from operation and doing great. I was worried about the surgery and everything was explained in detail. great Doctor. Hope to find a primary doctor with his outlook on medicine
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1306814496
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
