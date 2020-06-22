See All General Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. John Francis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Francis, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Francis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Francis works at Lafayette Surgical Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD
Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD
4.8 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Unity Surgical Center
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 235, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 553-2458

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Traumatic Brain Injury
Hiatal Hernia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?

    Jun 22, 2020
    healed up nicely. Dr francis makes you feel safe in his care. almost 1 year from operation and doing great. I was worried about the surgery and everything was explained in detail. great Doctor. Hope to find a primary doctor with his outlook on medicine
    David Todd — Jun 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Francis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Francis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Francis to family and friends

    Dr. Francis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Francis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Francis, MD.

    About Dr. John Francis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306814496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • SPECTRUM HEALTH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Francis works at Lafayette Surgical Clinic in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Francis’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Francis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.