Dr. John Franchina, DO
Dr. John Franchina, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
John P. Franchina D.o. PC400 W Main St Ste 330, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 321-1239
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Franchina is fantastic! I had a high risk pregnancy and he was always there whenever I had a problem or concern. He is my favorite doctor and I wish all my doctors were like him!
About Dr. John Franchina, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1457446569
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Franchina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franchina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franchina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franchina has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franchina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franchina speaks Greek.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Franchina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franchina.
