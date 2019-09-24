Overview

Dr. John Franchina, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Franchina works at John P Franchina DO in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.