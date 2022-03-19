Dr. Frame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Frame, MD
Overview
Dr. John Frame, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Frame works at
Locations
Breast Health Specialists of Oklahoma2448 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 392-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frame was very compassionate in giving me the diagnosis of breast cancer. His recommendations for treatment was with concern and my well-being. He directed me to just the right doctors for my treatment.
About Dr. John Frame, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548221930
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Ok
- Washington University St Louis
- University of Oklahoma
