Dr. John Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Stephen Carter2148 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (773) 938-8128Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ucmc - South Loop Clinic1101 S Canal St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (773) 834-0607
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fox took the time to listen to me. He's very kind, compassionate and very easy to talk to. His Staff is exceptional. He doesn't practice in Orland Park, IL. I saw him in Chicago, IL. It took almost 3 months to get an appointment, but he's worth the wait.
About Dr. John Fox, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
